Students demanded for CBI probe into Rishi’s death

Bhubaneswar: Students from various colleges of the city has raised agitation demanding for CBI probe into the death case of engineering student, Rishi Mohanty and so also has demanded for the resignation of the Bhubaneswar Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena for his alleged involvement in the viral sex video.

Students of College of Basic Science and Humanities staged a protest in front of CBI office here, demanding for a fresh probe and justice for Rishi.

Similarly, students of Deba Ray College in Nayapalli area holding placards shouted slogans and staged a demonstration in front of the CBI office.

They all shouted in one voice stating that there should be a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Rishi and the Mayor to be terminated for his involvement in the viral sex video and ultimately the video having a link with the death case of Rishi.