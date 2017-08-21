PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Students’ Council Election in Ravenshaw from tomorrow

Cuttack: Amid protests by various student organisations, the Ravenshaw University is all set to hold students’ council election from tomorrow at the varsity campus.

For this new model of campus elections, the varsity has formed nine schools, from which students’ representatives or class representatives will be elected on August 22 and the next day, election of Convener and Deputy Convener of various societies will be held.

The varsity has released a detailed notification in an advertisement in this regard- the newly-introduced election pattern and scheme of events.

As per the new model, interested candidates will be allowed to file their nominations only 10 minutes prior to the election, following which their names will be written on blackboard. Students will then write the name of the contestant they want to elect.

Instead of printed ballot paper, only white ballot paper will be used during the election.

Counting of the votes will be done by concerned authorities within 30 minutes after casting of votes.

It will take around 60 to 90 minutes for the declaration of the result for one school.

Winners will then take oath on the same day and later a Presidium, or a students’ council will be set up.

