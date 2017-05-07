Students continue to explore ancient world through Ekamra Walks

Bhubaneswar: Proving its growing popularity among students community, city’s heritage walk, the Ekamra Walks today got several engineering students from the KIIT University as they heard about the event from the social media and made it their day on the 21st edition of the unique tour.

It can be mentioned here that among all cities in the country Bhubaneswar has got the highest concentration of temples and monuments as it has 361 listed monuments either on the conservation list of ASI, State Archaeology or documented by INTACH. Today more than 25 people participated in the walk, braving the sun.

It can be mentioned here that the social media has come as a real helping hand for the popularization of Ekamra Walks and especially attracting the young mass towards exploring the heritage sites in Bhubaneswar’s Old Town area, which traditionally is known as Ekamra Kshetra in the religious texts.

Gurudev Mumase, an elderly person and ex-Indian Air Force personnel from Chennai said “this is my second visit to Ekamra Walks and I am really fascinated by the temples of Bhubaneswar. I am doing a research work on their various socio-religious and technical aspects and would love to visit the city more often.’’

The heritage walkers today started from Mukteswar and touched Parsurameswar, Sampoorna Jaleswar, Kotitirtheswar, Bindusagar, Ananta Vasudev, Old Dharnasala, Lingaraj, Sari Temple, Parikrama of Bindusagar, Mohini Temple, Vaitaal Temple, Ekamra Van the medicinal plant garden and Art Vision for Odissi recital.

As a joint venture of the Bhubasneswar Development Authority, Odisha Tourism and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, the Ekamra Walks has come a long way in attracting nearly 1,000 persons so far as all are niche segment visitors with special and specific interest on temples, heritage and Odia culture. De Tour is the agency, managing the show.