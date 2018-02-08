Headlines

Students can download matric examination admit cards today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
admit cards

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education will release the admit cards for High School Certificate (HSC) examinations today.

Students who had registered for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website www.bseodisha.nic.in.

The matric examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 and continue till March 8.

A total of 5, 90, 330 students will appear for the examination at 2,818 centres across the state. The board informed that a total of 302 nodal centres have been identified for safe storage of question papers.

