Student unrest in Sambalpur University

Sambalpur: Burla Jyotivihar or Sambalpur University is amid several controversies leading to student unrest since the past few days. Students have taken their agitation to the next level now.

The students union of the varsity has presented a 17 point demand and staged a dharna outside the administrative block ‘fasting unto death’. The students have been time and again demanding a boundary wall for security, renovation of hostels, recruitment of vacant posts of lecturers, hostel facilities for all students, concrete roads for hostels, recruitment of permanent physical education trainer, indoor and outdoor stadium, increase in seats of various academic disciplines, and classrooms for introduction of postgraduate courses in forensic science, commerce, education, psychology and journalism and M Phil courses in Hindi and MBA.

“The agitation will be intensified if our demands are not paid attention to,” said a student leader.