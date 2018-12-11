Student Police Cadet in schools from this month: DGP

Cuttack: Student Police Cadet programme will be rolled out in schools across the state from this December, informed Director General of Police RP Sharma on Tuesday.

Sharma informed this while reviewing issues like introduction of Student Police Cadet, functioning of Model Police Stations and appointment of Legal Advisors in districts with the Police Commissioner, Range IG/DIG and superintendent of police through video conferencing today.

Under the Student Police Cadet Project, police personnel will teach students discipline, civic sense, empathy for vulnerable sections of society and resistance to social evils.

Sharma said the District SPs have already identified the schools in their jurisdiction as to where the scheme will be introduced. They have been also provided with required uniforms and other materials to starts the programme at the earliest.

DGP said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been requested to launch the programme from Capital High School, Bhubaneswar. The District SPs shall launch the scheme in their respective Districts soon after the launching of the programme by the CM.

Sharma also reviewed the functioning of recently launched 35 Model Police Stations. He asked the SPs for posting of manpower, improve the behavioural aspect of staff and use of technology in their day to day policing work.

Moreover, the DGP asked the SPs of eight districts to start the process for early appointment of Legal Advisors. A total of 24 districts were earlier asked to appoint Legal Advisors in their districts. Out of this only 14 districts have been able to appoint Legal Advisors so far.

“If necessary fresh advertisement shall be floated soon,” Sharma added.