Student ends life over fear of failure in Plus II science exam

Berhampur: A student allegedly committed suicide at Gayatri Nagar under Bada Bazaar police limits in Berhampur on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Kumar Panda (19), son of Ajit Kumar Panda, was a Plus II Science student of a private college here had earlier had failed to pass the exam twice.

According to sources, Rajesh took the extreme step by pouring kerosene on his body and setting himself on fire. It is suspected that apprehending failure in Plus II examination, the results of which will be declared on Saturday, he ended his life. His parents had gone to a nearby market place when the incident took place.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death.