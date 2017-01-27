Student Congress gherao CBI; Demand arrest of MP Jena, Mayor

Bhubaneswar: Members of Student Congress today gathered in large numbers outside CBI to protest against delay in investigation of Rishi murder case and demanding arrest of Balasore MP Rabindra Jena in Seashore chit fund scam and Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena in sex tape case.

The student members reached the CBI office area in the afternoon and blocked the road from CRP square to DAV Unit 8 while protesting and demanding action against the two BJD leaders. They also burnt effigies of both leaders as well as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Student Congress members said that despite CBI probe and multiple interrogation of Jena for his Seashore chit fund link, the MP has been absconding and even filed a plea for anticipatory bail in the High Court. They also said that CBI must take up the Rishi murder case and probe the link of Mayor Jena in the murder.

The protests crated a law and order situation outside the CBI office. The protesters said they will extend their protest to various colleges across the state very soon.