Student of city-based medical college not raped: Report

Bhubaneswar: In a new twist, a medical report produced in the court revealed that the alleged rape of a city-based private medical college student by an attendant of the college was actually not raped.

As the medical report submitted in court clearly mentioned that the student was not raped, it is apparent that the accused identified as Manoj Khatua lodged in jail over past one month was victim of the conspiracy hatched by the complainant.

Manoj was framed by the student and he would file a defamation case against her after he gets bail, his family said.

The rape allegation by the first year medical student against the attendant had created a sensation. Based on the allegations, both the student and accused had undergone medical examination at the Capital Hospital.

Manoj hailing from Athagarh in Cuttack district was arrested by the Commissionerate police following the allegation on December 20, 2017 and next day he was forwarded to the court.

The girl alleged that Manoj raped her on pretext of dropping her at the hostel. Following the allegation, hundreds of students held a demonstration at the Mancheswar police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused. However, the accused had refuted the allegation by the girl.