International

Structure inside Jakarta stock exchange tower collapses

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jakarta

Jakarta: A structure inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed on Monday, injuring at least several people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.

A local TV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.

It was not immediately clear what part of the building collapsed but the structure may have been a balcony or walkway based on TV images.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said hundreds of students were visiting the stock exchange at the time.

There was no immediate explanation for the collapse.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

16.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.1K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Cuttack Cuttack
1.6K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
To Top