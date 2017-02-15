Strong actions against losers after polls, warns BJD

Bhubaneswar: The BJD has indicated of strong introspective actions against party leaders, activists who were involved in anti-party actions during the first phase panchayat polls leading to the unprecedented loss of the party at various stronghold areas.

Unlike the last time around the ruling party has grabbed 103 seats out of 188 Zilla Parishad candidates during this year’s polls. Earlier during the 2012 polls BJD alone won a mammoth 651 seats.

While there are four more phases of elections it is course correction time for the ruling party. Amid such a backdrop party Supremo Naveen Patnaik called for an urgent review meeting on Tuesday.

He directed party leaders to rein in the winning formula that led the party to such monumental win during the last elections. Sources said introspection of loss is being pondered as strict instructions have been laid out to leaders to face the situation and bring back that trust among the public so that the party can win just like the way it did in 2012.

The absence of party Chief Naveen Patnaik from the campaign programme has also posed a big threat amid intra-party rivalry, anti-incumbency adding to the woes of the BJD. During the last elections Patnaik alone addressed 50 public meetings and rallies across various parts of the state but this time so far he has only visited his home constituency Hinjicut where he organized road shows.