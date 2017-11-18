PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

Beijing: A strong earthquake hit Tibet in southern China early hours of Saturday. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the earthquake’s intensity was measured at magnitude 6.9.

The quake struck at 6:34 a.m (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a lower intensity of magnitude 6.4.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck minutes after 4 am (IST), was located close to the India-China border and was more than 150 kilometres away from the nearest Indian city.

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres and there was no immediate information available on any loss of lives.

The earthquake was followed by a smaller magnitude-5 earthquake at 8:31 am (Beijing time) around the same place at a depth of about 6 km, according to sources.

