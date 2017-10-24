PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Strong 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
earthquake

Jakarta: A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit East Nusa Tenggara province about 318 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital Kupang at a depth of 549 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

An earthquake struck the country’s western Aceh province in December 2016, killing more than 100 people, injuring many more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.1K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017
Paris Bakery Paris Bakery
998
Crime

Paris Bakery Rs 13 L cash loot: Robbers in police net

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top