Strong 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

Jakarta: A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit East Nusa Tenggara province about 318 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital Kupang at a depth of 549 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

An earthquake struck the country’s western Aceh province in December 2016, killing more than 100 people, injuring many more and leaving tens of thousands homeless.