Strike called off after getting written assurance from CBSE

Bhubaneswar: The agitating Class-XII candidates and their parents called off their protest on Thursday after getting written assurance from the CBSE authorities to fulfill their demands.

The Parents’ Association said they are withdrawing the agitation but would resume it from June 6 if their demands are not met by the authorities.

Earlier in the day, some students and parents ransacked the Board’s Regional Office at Saheed Nagar here as the authorities had failed to give any assurance to sort out the discrepancies in their results.

The Transgender Association also joined the stir in front of the Regional Office since last week. The protestants sought a clarification from the authorities as to what steps they would take to ensure proper justice to the aggrieved students. However, the authorities failed to give any clarification, leading to chaos.

Though the CBSE authorities have sought two weeks’ time to resolve the discrepancies in the examination results, they, however, refused to do any re-evaluation of the answer sheets.