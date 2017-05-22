Streamline functioning of departments to achieve last mile delivery: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Orating out his Government’s achievements on the three years completion of the fourth term, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the Government has been able to complete more than one million houses for the poor, additional irrigation potential for more than four lakh hectares of agricultural land, crop loan at 1 per cent interest to farmers and Mamata scheme benefit for 25 lakh mothers.

In self-congratulatory note, the Chief Minister said a State which was food grain deficit and depended on Punjab and Haryana to feed its people is now the third largest contributor to the public distribution system, thus playing a major role in food security.

Sending out a clear message to his Cabinet colleagues that there are no places for smugness after a successful journey in the last three years, Patnaik on Sunday advised them to streamline the functioning of their departments for achieving last mile delivery.

In order to tackle the growing dissension within the BJD for lack of democracy and large scale corruption in the Government, the Chief Minister came out with 3T mantra – teamwork, transparency and technology – to tame the dissent.