Stop political interference in campuses: Odisha Guv

Bhubaneswar: Governor and Chancellor of Universities Dr SC Jamir on Monday expressed concern over widespread unrest in college campuses, especially during students’ union elections, and advised Vice-Chancellors to see that political parties’ interference is stopped in their institutions in coming days, chairing a conference of Vice-Chancellors at the Raj Bhavan here.

“Higher education in the country and State have to be upgraded to a world-class level,” said Jamir.

He said political parties’ interference should be stopped fully in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in campuses.

The Chancellor further stated that educational institutions need to focus on overall development of students. Already a number of steps have been taken, including appointment of Vice-Chancellors, in a transparent manner and purely on merit, he said.

Higher Education Minister Anant Das said the State Government is contemplating to come up with a model or uniform syllabus for all universities across the State.

“We are planning to bring major reforms in higher education sector. After the committee, formed for the purpose, submits report, we will have a uniform syllabus so that examinations are conducted and results are published uniformly across the State,” said Das.

Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of all Government universities were present at the conference.