Stones, eggs hurled at Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda

Bhubaneswar: BJD Kendrapara Parliamentarian Baijayant Panda today faced a moment of embarrassment when own party activists hurled eggs at him in his own constituency. However, he disregarded the incident; saying that he doesn’t fear of such attacks even if it was bullets instead of eggs.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP was attacked while inaugurating an overhead water tank project at Jatiparilo village under Rahania Panchayat near Mahanga.

The lawmaker even took the matter to Twitter, saying that he is not afraid of stones and eggs.

Forget stones & eggs, they can't cow me down even if they use bullets. These MPLAD-funded projects = 5.2 million litres of drinking water🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ZgldqkJGIQ — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 30, 2017

“These are not good signs. I had apprised the matter to the party chief and I am sure once he gets to know the truth, he will certainly take steps,” he said.

BJD spokesperson and Cooperation minister Suryanarayan Patro however refuted Panda’s allegations.

Meanwhile, Health Minister and Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena, who was accused of orchestrating the attack on Panda, refuted the charge of the involvement of his supporters in the incident.