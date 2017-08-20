PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Stone pelting cases decline in J&K due to NIA, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Incidents of stone-pelting have reduced in Jammu and Kashmir due to the role of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

He said the incidents of naxalism, terrorism and extremism have also seen a downward trend in the last three years.

Singh was speaking after inaugurating the office and residential complex of the NIA here.

Emphasising on “finishing terror funding sources”, he said, “If we plug sources of fake currency and terror funding, it will be a big blow to terrorism. NIA is doing a great job here. Its name sends fear down the spine of those indulging in terror funding.”

