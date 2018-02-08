Stone mafias try to mow down 3 Tehsildars under JCB in Odisha

Khordha: Stone mafias tried to kill a group of Tehsildars by crushing under JCB in Patrapada Mouza under Badapokharia panchayat in Khordha district during a raid on Wednesday.

Khordha Tehsildar Subhendu Kumar Sahoo, Tangi Tehsildar Asish Kumar Jena and Chilika Additional Tehsildar Prithviraj Mandal were targeted by the mafias.

According to reports, the Teshildar trio launched a crackdown on illegal stone quarries operating across the Tangi Tehsil yesterday. However, during the raid at Badapokharia village a group of stone mafias gave the officials a proposal to release their seized vehicles by accepting bribe. As the officials declined, the mafias attacked them and snatched away at least two trucks, two JCBs and eight power tillers.

While fleeing away with the vehicles from the spot, some of the attackers tried to mow down the official trio under the wheels of a JCB, which they managed to escape.

Tangi Tehsildar lodged a case in the incident at Nirakarpur Police Station late in the night.

The OAS Officers’ Association has condemned the attack and warned of a stir if the culprit is not arrested in next two days.