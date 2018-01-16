Stipend of pre and para-clinical PG students hiked

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Tuesday announced a hike in the stipend of post graduate students undertaking pre and para-clinical courses at state-run medical colleges.

Besides, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has granted to provide an additional monthly stipend to Rs 18,000, informed Health Minister Pratap Jena.

As per the decision the total stipend has been increased to Rs 48,302 from Rs 39,950 for first year students, to Rs 50,658 for 2nd year and Rs 53,014 for 3rd year, he said.

Both in-service and post graduate doctors will be entitled for the monthly stipend which has been introduced for the first time by Odisha Government with an intention to attract students for pre and para-clinical courses as earlier students were not keen to take up the streams after MBBS, the Minister added.

The stipend hike will be eligible for students enrolling for pre-clinical courses like anatomy, physiology and bio-chemistry and para-clinical streams.

Earlier, the State Government on January 1 had announced a hike in stipend of house surgeons from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.