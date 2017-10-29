Still verifying returned notes, says RBI

New Delhi: Nearly a year after PM Modi announced demonetisation, the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills returned to banks are still being “processed in all earnest” through a sophisticated currency verification system, the RBI has said.
In reply to an RTI query, the central bank said it has processed about 1,134 crore pieces of Rs 500 notes and 524.90 crore pieces of Rs 1,000 junked notes, having face value of Rs 5.67 lakh crore and Rs 5.24 lakh crore respectively, as on September 30.
The combined value of the processed notes is Rs 10.91 lakh crore approximately, according to the reply.
The central bank was asked to provide details of demonetised notes counted so far.
The RBI said at least 66 Sophisticated Currency Verification and Processing (CVPS) machines were being used for counting of junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were deposited with various banks post demonetisation.
The government had on November 8 last year banned the use of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and allowed the holders of these currency bills to deposit them with banks or use them at certain notified utilities.
In its annual report for 2016-17 released on August 30, the RBI had said Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or 99 percent of the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, have returned to the banking system.