STF takes gangster Tito on 4-day remand

Kendrapara: The Special Task Force (STF) of State Crime Branch took gangster Tito alias Sheik Usman Ali on another 4-day remand for questioning, in order to unravel his crime syndicate.

The STF produced the gangster before Rajnagar JMFC today, praying for a 10-day remand. However, the court allowed them to take Tito on remand from July 30 to August 2.

During the fresh remand the STF will interrogate the gangster about his role in tender fixing, extortion and other criminal activities, said a source.

Earlier in the day, the Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids on seven government offices in Kendrapara, Cuttack and Chandikhol after they came to know about a nexus between some officials and the gangster.