STF foils dacoity plan, arrests four criminals

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Commissionerate Police foiled a dacoity plan and arrested four persons on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sachidananda Khuntia alias Madhav of Raniola in Niali police limits, Pradeep Nayak alias Chaghala of Gokulpur in Tangi police limits, Pratap Chandra Sahoo of Kulashree in Niali police limits and Sayed Imtiaz Ali of Malapada in Town police limits of Bolangir district.

Acting on a tipoff, the STF team conducted raid when the accused were holding a secret meeting and hatching plan for a dacoity. The team nabbed the four accused and seized some lethal weapons from their possession.

One of the members of the gang, however, managed to give a slip to the police team during the raid. Effort is on to round up the absconding accused, the police said.

Sachidananda alias Madhab is said to be the mastermind of the gang and under his leadership others members were executing various crimes. The accused will be produced in a court.