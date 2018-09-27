PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Crime

STF foils dacoity plan, arrests four criminals

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
four criminals arrested

Bhubaneswar: The special task force (STF) of the Commissionerate Police foiled a dacoity plan and arrested four persons on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sachidananda Khuntia alias Madhav of Raniola in Niali police limits, Pradeep Nayak alias Chaghala of Gokulpur in Tangi police limits, Pratap Chandra Sahoo of Kulashree in Niali police limits and Sayed Imtiaz Ali of Malapada in Town police limits of Bolangir district.

Acting on a tipoff, the STF team conducted raid when the accused were holding a secret meeting and hatching plan for a dacoity. The team nabbed the four accused and seized some lethal weapons from their possession.

One of the members of the gang, however, managed to give a slip to the police team during the raid. Effort is on to round up the absconding accused, the police said.

Sachidananda alias Madhab is said to be the mastermind of the gang and under his leadership others members were executing various crimes. The accused will be produced in a court.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

trains trains
2.3K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
organic farming policy organic farming policy
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha formulates Organic Farming Policy
Rafale deal Rafale deal
1.1K
Headlines

Rafale Deal: Ex-French Prez contradicted himself; Dassault chose Reliance on its own, says Jaitley
To Top