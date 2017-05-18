Steps to save your computer if you don’t WannaCry

Bhubaneswar: WannaCry ransomware encrypts files in infected Microsoft Windows system. This generally spreads using vulnerability in implementation of server message block (SMB) in the systems.

It encrypts the data of the targeted computer to WanaCrypt0r 2.0 and asks for US$ 300-600 within 96 hours in Bitcoin (digital asset or crypto currency).

If not paid within the deadline, the ransomware developers may delete the decryption key, causing the victim to lose all files permanently.

In the first phase of WannaCry attack, hackers put down major airlines, educational institutions, health networks and computer systems, which caused delay in service.

Here are some preventive measures:

System administrators, especially individual users, are advised a flurry of measures to protect their computers and the entire network from ransomware infections: