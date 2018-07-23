Stay prepared to tackle any emergency situation: Naveen to officials

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed concerned officials and district administrations to remain prepared in order to tackle any emergency situation following the incessant rainfall in the Mahanadi river basin and possibility of flood.

The Chief Minister also directed the Relief Commissioner and concerned district administrations to reach out at the affected people and to immediately provide relief materials in the case of flood.

The Fire Services Department and ODRAF have also been asked to help the district administrations in relief material distribution and rescue operation.

He also directed the officials of the districts, where normalcy has returned, to submit a detailed damage assessment report to the State Government so that assistance can be provided to the victims.

Collectors of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Puri districts have been directed to stay alert to meet any eventuality.

Chief Secretary, Special Relief Commissioner and other senior bureaucrats were present in the meeting.