Headlines

Stay prepared to tackle any emergency situation: Naveen to officials

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
possibility of flood

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed concerned officials and district administrations to remain prepared in order to tackle any emergency situation following the incessant rainfall in the Mahanadi river basin and possibility of flood.

The Chief Minister also directed the Relief Commissioner and concerned district administrations to reach out at the affected people and to immediately provide relief materials in the case of flood.

The Fire Services Department and ODRAF have also been asked to help the district administrations in relief material distribution and rescue operation.

He also directed the officials of the districts, where normalcy has returned, to submit a detailed damage assessment report to the State Government so that assistance can be provided to the victims.

Collectors of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Puri districts have been directed to stay alert to meet any eventuality.

Chief Secretary, Special Relief Commissioner and other senior bureaucrats were present in the meeting.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.3K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top