Statue of Unity replicas to be installed in Gujarat schools

Ahmedabad: The replicas of the statue of unity will be installed in all educational institutions in Gujarat.

This was decided by Gujarat government that schools and colleges across the state will install the replicas on December 15 to mark the death anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The directive was issued on December 12 in which the state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) AM Tiwari has asked district collectors and municipal commissioners to ensure the replicas are installed in the premises of educational institutions on December 15.

Reports said replicas were given to various schools and colleges by the state government after the completion of its Ekta Yatra in October.

The Ekta Yatra was organised in two phases across 10,000 villages of Gujarat ahead of the unveiling of the 182-meter tall statue in Narmada district’s Kevadiya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31.