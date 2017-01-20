State’s first ever LPG crematorium in Cuttack

Cuttack: The much awaited Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) based furnace became functional at Khannagar crematorium in the city on Tuesday.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has installed the LPG based furnace at the crematorium by replacing the decade old electric unit with the help of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). CMC has claimed that it is the first LPG-run crematorium in the state and said that the crematorium will have both paid and free service.

While Rs 250 will be charged for cremation of bodies of adults, Rs 50 will be collected for cremation of bodies of children below 12 years of age.

However, BPL and ration card holders will not have to pay for cremation of their kin.CMc Commissioner Gyan Das has said that the unclaimed bodies brought to the crematorium by police will be cremated here free of cost.

The electric crematorium at Khannagar was set up in 1985. But most of time of being remaining out of order, people faced lot of problems. Das claimed that the electric crematorium was not repaired as there was a plan of installing LPG based furnace.

Das further said the installation of such furnace would be very cost effective and would save nearly Rs 1 lakh a month on electricity charges of the crematorium.

As per sources, earlier it was costing around Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 through electric furnace but in LPG unit the cremation can be done at only Rs 250.