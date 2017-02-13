State witnesses 71 per cent turnout during first phase panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The State witnessed 71 per cent turnout during the first phase of three tier panchayat polls with Subarnapur recording the highest percentage of poling at 84.3 folowed by Jagatsinghpur at 84 per cent and Dhenkanal at 79 per cent.

On the other hand the lowest percentage of voter turnout was witnessed in Bolangir where only 60 per cent of voters casted their choice.

As per latest reports out of 188 Zilla Parishad posts, the winning tally stood at BJD with 88 seats to its name, BJP with an astounding 63 seats followed by Congress which has been pushed to the rear side with only 10 seats.

The first phase of elections for 188 Zilla Parishad, 1506 gram panchayats, 20,369 ward member posts was conducted today across all the districts barring only Deogarh. About 71 per cent out of 58, 28,446 voters exercised their adult franchise to select representatives for ZP, Sarpanch, Samiti and Ward member posts.

Incidents of violence affected the poll procedure at some poll booths in the state over various issues where recounting and reelection would be done after reports from the concerned authorities, the election commission said.