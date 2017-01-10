State wide cease work stir of Bar Associations

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court Bar Association and All Odisha Lawyers’ Association on Monday staged a state wide cease work as a mark of protest against the alleged murder of an advocate and lodge owner of Puri.

Protesting failure of police to nab the assailants in connection with the murder lawyers have called for the strike while staging rallies at various cities like Puri, Bolangir, Cuttack, Berhampur affecting legal proceedings in several courts.

No one is safe in the city as law and order has collapsed. Lawlessness is widely prevalent in the city. Police is unable to take proper actions in this regard. Till the accused are arrested we will keep protesting for three days, Puri Bar Association President Premananda Mohanty said.

Notably, on Sunday Chandan Kumar Behera the owner of Sai Kutir hotel and Sai Chandan lodge at Puri was mercilessly hacked by two unidentified assailants using a sharp weapon. The 45 year old was attacked by murderers while he along with his friend Krushna Chandra Pradhan were entering the lodge premises.

During the attack Chandan died on the spot. This led to outrage in the city with lawyers association demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Puri SP had assured of stringent action into the matter. “We have identified five accused who would soon be put behind bars,” he said.