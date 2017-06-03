State urges Centre to sanction Rs 50 cr to regulate prices of essentials

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday urged the Centre to contribute its share of Rs 50 crore towards ‘Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF)’ at the earliest in order to regulate the market price of kitchen essentials i.e. potato, onion and pulses.

State Food Minister Surya Narayan Patro, in a letter to Union Minister of Food & Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan, said the Centre must bear 50 per cent of the corpus fund created to help Orissa government regulate the market price of essential eatables in the state.

“The PSF has been created to procure potato, onion and pulses from the farmers of the state so that it will provide leverage to government for market intervention operations to stabilize the market prices of these essential commodities,” Patro said.

As per the PSF management committee’s decision, the share of the state and Centre towards this corpus fund is 50 per cent i.e. Rs 50 crore each.

The minister said while the state’s share is available under this plan, the grant from the Centre for this purpose is still awaited.