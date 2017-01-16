State urges Centre for two MSME tech centres

Bhubaneswar: Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) State Secretary LN Gupta urged Union Minister Kalraj Mishra to set up two MSME technology centres for enhancement and development of youth skill.

The Union Government has planned to establish 15 new MSME technology centres across the country. An announcement regarding this was made by the minister during the silver jubilee celebration of Central Tool Room and Training Centre here on Sunday.

Speaking to the congregation, the minister said Bhubaneswar CTTC is the best of all the 18 such institutions in the country. He urged the centre to inculcate training and facilities for youth entrepreneurs before they launch their own venture.

“If the CTTC can arrange different facilities for passing out students under one roof, it will encourage them to start their own venture,” he said.

MSME State Secretary LN Gupta urged Mishra to set up two CTTC like centres in the state specifically at Berhampur and Sambalpur.

Highlighting the achievement of the institution, the Secretary said Bhubaneswar CTTC records and annual turnover of about Rs 47 crore with a profit of Rs 17 crore.

Notably the institution has a leading contribution to some of the significant developments in the country including hardware technology for LCA-Tejas aircraft, Moon and Mars mission carried out by the ISRO.