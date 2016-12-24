State urges Centre to extend deadline for JEE registration

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Saturday requested Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to extend the deadline for submission of application form for JEE Main examination.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education, Sanjay Kumar Singh wrote a letter to board chairman and asked him to extend the deadline till January 20.

Since the board has made Aadhar card mandatory for filling up forms there has been a big decline in the number of registering candidates as lot of them do not have Aadhar.

This year the online registration is very poor as compared to previous years with only 18,873 candidates completed the application while last year it was nearly 50,000.

In view of the above the government sought the board more time so that students who do not have Aadhar can avail it in the meantime. Similarly the ones who have enrolled but need correction will also be benefited by such a move, the secretary pointed out.

As incidents of complaints about district administration’s dereliction and indifference towards ensuring Aadhar to students coming to fore state’s announcement to ensure facilities for Aadhar enrollment of students in all block and civic bodies remains a big question.

All this while the Union Government has proposed to quash the JEE Mains from 2018 session while deciding to bring forth a new and only single examination for all engineering aspirants across the country. The process would be much like the NEET (UG) entrance.