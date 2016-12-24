State revels in Christmas fever

Bhubaneswar: Revelers in the state are soaked in the festive spirit ready for Christmas celebrations on Sunday. People are thronging the churches in and around the Twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in thousands.

Carols, masses, shopping and parties have been organized for the festival.

At the two popular churches in Bhubaneswar, St Vincent’s Catholic Church at Janpath and Church of Christ (Union Church) at Satya Nagar, midnight mass on the eve of Christmas were arranged. Bible reading sessions, singing of the carol and prayers were held both in English and Odia.

In Cuttack, all the 14 churches have been decked up with lights, balloons, Christmas trees and mini Santa Claus clay models.

Monkey’s puzzle plants have turned into Xmas tress decorated in households with stars, bells and gift boxes that were available at makeshift stores across the Twin Cities.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created 1010 Santa Claus sand sculptures with help of his 35 students from Sudarshan Sand Art Institute which is also being included in Limca Records. “We had made 500 sand sculptures of Santa in 2005 which was a Limca record. This one took four days and 1000 tonnes of sand,” he said.