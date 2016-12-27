State receives special assistance of Rs 367.93 crores for KBK areas

Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing Cabinet session at the centre, NITI Aayog has approved Rs 367.93 crore to the Odisha government as special assistance for Kandhamal-Bolangir-Kalahandi(KBK) areas.

NITI Aayog has planned to assist the state to meet the spill-over liabilities of their area specific schemes and projects for which budget provision has not been made after the implementation of Fourteenth Finance Commission recommendations.

The schemes taken up under this are largely for the promotion of education among Scheduled Tribe(SC)/Scheduled Caste(SC) girls and boys including development of playgrounds and sports activities in hostels and schools, improvement of roads and strengthening of electric supply systems.