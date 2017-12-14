State Pollution Control Board scientist in Odisha Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Dr Adhikari Ashok Kumar Chatterjee, Environmental scientist of the State Pollution Control Board in Bhubaneswar, was arrested on Wednesday in a disproportionate assets case and was produced in the Vigilance Court, Balasore which remanded him to judicial custody till December 26.

Simultaneous searches were conducted on February 28 this year in his rented house at Nehru Nagar, Rayagada Town, office chamber at Kasturi Nagar, Rayagada, double storied building at Bhimpura, Baleswar, flat at Nirupama Apartment, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, double storied building at Badaraghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, quarter of his relative at Birla Tyres colony, Bampada, and parental house at Badapada village, Pattamundai, Kendrapara on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Dr Chatterjee, who is former Regional Officer, Regional Pollution Control Board, Rayagada.

After house search, a case had been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for possession of disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 1.75 crore beyond his known sources of income.