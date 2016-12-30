State plans to develop urban land banks in the city

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Thursday has decided to identify all lands encroached by Government and private organisations in cities and create an urban land bank in order to use them for construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana through the Odisha Urban Housing Mission launched recently.

Chief Secretary AP Padhi has directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to start working in this regard while chairing a review meeting on progress of the mission at the State Secretariat here on Thursday. It was decided that a survey would be conducted with ariel technology through the Odisha Space Applications Cenre (ORSAC).

Department Secretary G Mathivathanan said that the beneficiaries would build their respective houses on their own responsibility under the Awaas Yojana. While each house would be constructed on an area of 350 sq ft at Rs 3 lakh, the Union Government and the State Government would together provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each beneficiary.

In the first phase, project work would begin in 40 cities across 27 districts while a target has been set to construct 50,000 houses during the current year.

Besides, construction of affordable houses for slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela was also discussed at the meeting. It was revealed that while two projects worth Rs 185 crore have been started at Subuddhipur and Gadakan in the capital city, efforts have already been initiated for a project to come at Madhusudanpalli in Rourkela.

Among others, Finance Principal Secretary Tuhinkant Pandey, GA Special Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena and Odisha Urban Housing Mission Assistant Engineer Swadhin Kumar Panigrahi were also present.