State plans 6 hospitals and 1300 houses for weaker sections

Bhubaneswar: The state government after the 38th meeting of Empowered Committee on Infrastructure (ECI) chaired by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Tuesday here at the Secretariat has planned to develop six hospitals with healthcare facility of 800 bedded catering to the needs of BPL patients and 1300 low cost houses for the slum dwellers.

ECI Chairman PK Jena said that around four projects were granted approval during the meeting. The first project would be setting up of rice storage godown in 23 places on PPP mode by the Civil Supplies Department. Under the second project integrated healthcare services will be set up in the capital city with one tertiary care hospital and five secondary care hospitals to be developed under BMC. The private partner will invest Rs 424 crore in the project and it will be of 800-bedded hospital. In the main hospital there would be 500 beds and in the other hospitals there would be 300 beds. The private partner as chosen by the bid is Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS), Hyderabad. Out of the 800 beds, 359 beds will be exclusively reserved for the select category people, basically the poor patients who will not pay the market rate of the treatment. Another project is that of operating town bus in Balasore town in which two buses were approved to run the city buses in the route of Balsore-Remuna-Maitripur and Balasore-Soro-Nilagiri route.

BDA Vice- Chairman Kishan Kumar said that under the smart city plan, slum development project was approved which is also to be implemented through PPP mode. The proposed plan has been named as ‘Shantinagar Awas Yojana’. 1300 EWS (economically weaker section) houses would be built by the developer and handed over to BDA (Bhubaneswar Development Authority). Besides, as per Model 4 policy, the concerned developer would develop 35% of the 3.5 acres of land on his own. It has been implemented under the cross-subsidization model. The project cost of the 1300 houses is estimated at Rs 92 crore with the completion duration of the project being 30 months.