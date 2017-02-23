State may present budget of size 1.06 lakh cr

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The State Government is likely to present an Annual Budget of Rs 1.06 lakh crore for the year 2017-18 on February 27 during the current session of the State Assembly that began on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Council of Ministers held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat in the evening, approved the draft proposal of the Budget of the above amount.

Important sectors like agriculture, health, education and tribal development have been given priority in the proposed Budget, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Niranjan Pujairi had convened an all-party meeting for smooth conduct of the House during the current session. Though members of the ruling BJD and Opposition Congress and BJP had joined the meeting, no conclusion was reached.

