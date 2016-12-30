State Mahila Congress demands Mayor’s resignation: burns effigies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Mahila Congress staged a demonstration and burned effigy of Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena in front of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) office here on Thursday demanding for resignation of the Mayor and a CBI probe into the death of engineering student Asutosh Mohanty alias Rishi and the sex scandal video.

Women Congress State President Sasmita Behera said that even after 15 days since the reports of the sex scandal video and Rishi death case has been published, the Mayor is still holding his position. Serious charges have been brought against him. As such, the probe process would be affected if he does not resigns. She has also alleged that the investigation by police has been moving directionless with the Chief Minister just trying to protect the Mayor.

Earlier, the Congress Bhubaneswar District Committee has been sitting on a dharna in front of the BMC office demanding for the same since 21st December.

The party also has threatened that it would gherao all block offices on Friday demanding the controversial Mayor’s resignation. So also have informed that they would hold a mass rally in the capital and gherao the Naveen Niwas if the Mayor does not resigns from his post.

Further, they also demanded for the arrest of the Mayor.