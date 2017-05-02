State made minor reshuffle in OAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Monday has made minor reshuffling in the OAS cadre in which ten OAS officers have been transferred.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the transfer details of the officers can be listed as;

Brundaban Behera, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Steel and Mines Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & technology Department.

Sangramjit Nayak, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary to Government, Energy Department has been transferred as Additional Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department and has been posted as Director of Municipal Administration.

Pradeep Kumar Naik, OAS (SAG), Project Director, DRDA, Nuapada, has been transferred and posted as Settlement Officer, Sambalpur-Kalahandi Major Settlement, Sambalpur.

Batakrushna Dehury, OAS (SAG), Project Director, DRDA, Bargarh has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Steel and Mines Department.

Susanta Kumar Barik, OAS (SAG), Project Director, DRDA, Nayagarh has been transferred and posted as Director, Textiles.

Sangram Keshari Swain, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Keonjhar has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Energy Department.

Bikash Chandra Mohapatra, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Jajpur has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Biranchi Narayan Mohanty, OAS (SAG), Project Director, DRDA, Gajapati has been transferred and posted as Director, Sports and Youth Services.

Laxmidhar Mohanty, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Cuttack has been transferred and posted as Director, I & PR Department.

Biranchi Narayan Rath, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack has been transferred and posted as Joint secretary to Government, Steel and Mines Department.