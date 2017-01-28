State to lay emphasis on eco tourism for more footfalls

Bhubaneswar: The State Government is planning to lay more emphasis on eco tourism to boost more footfalls in tourism sector, Forest and Environment Secretary Suresh Mohapatra said.

During an annual review of the department under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Mohapatra said in last two months about 6400 tourists have visited the state and have led to a revenue of about one crore rupees towards the sector.

Noting on some facilities for the tourists, Mohapatra said special arrangements have been ensured to allow visitors to book online to stay at their destinations.

Adding to that the secretary said there has been considerably low incidence of elephant death cases in last year as compared to the average figures spanning over a period of last four years.

“With two months left for the 2016-17 financial year to get over, 41 elephant deaths have been reported in the State so far which is considerable fall in comparison to 65-70 elephant death cases reported in the last four years on an average,” he said.

He also added that adequate safety measures have been ensured for the safety of the pachyderms in their corridor areas like heightening the live electric tension wires and bare conductors with help of funds from energy department.