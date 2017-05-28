State Government sets target to complete Biju Expressway by 2019

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to complete the construction of Biju Expressway which extends up to 650.640 km from Rourkela to Jagdalpur by 2019.

It has set an enthusiastic target to construct 2000 km of roads under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) in two years.

Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh said connectivity to 2911 villages which are not covered under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

About 417 road projects for a length of 1638 km amounting to Rs 955.35 crore have been taken up to provide connectivity to 490 habitations under MMSY in 2015-16.

The Government has made a budget provision of Rs 375 crore in the current financial year.