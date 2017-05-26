State at Large

State Government sanctions fund for making 4 airstrips functional

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
airstrip

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to develop four airstrips, Satibhata of Bargarh district, Rangeilunda of Ganjam district, Jeypore of Korapur district and Barisala of Dhenkanal district for availing inter-state aviation.

A total of Rs 19.43 crore has been estimated to be spent for the revival of the airstrips, said sources of the state General Administration Department.

According to the plan, more land would be acquired for construction of terminal building, ancillary building and runway for making them functional.

The Government has already sanctioned Rs 3.32 crore and rest of the amount will be sanctioned in several phases, the sources said.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.8K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.6K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.5K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.4K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top