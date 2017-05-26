State Government sanctions fund for making 4 airstrips functional

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to develop four airstrips, Satibhata of Bargarh district, Rangeilunda of Ganjam district, Jeypore of Korapur district and Barisala of Dhenkanal district for availing inter-state aviation.

A total of Rs 19.43 crore has been estimated to be spent for the revival of the airstrips, said sources of the state General Administration Department.

According to the plan, more land would be acquired for construction of terminal building, ancillary building and runway for making them functional.

The Government has already sanctioned Rs 3.32 crore and rest of the amount will be sanctioned in several phases, the sources said.