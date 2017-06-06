State Government renames police dog squad as K9

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to rename the detective wing of its police department in the line with the current international nomenclature, the State Government has named its dog squad as K9.

Dara, Lisha, John and Duke will no longer be called members of the dog squad. Each district has a dog squad presently. The squad at the police headquarters has around 20 trained dogs of four breeds – Alsatian, Doberman, German Sepherd and Golden Retriever.

“We have sent some of the puppies to the BSF camp in Madhya Pradesh for training. Once trained, the K-9 team will effectively help in different investigations at the various police stations, detection of explosives, narcotics and suspicious articles during fairs, festivals and VIP visits,” BK Sharma, Special Director General (Crime Branch) said.

Sources said the dog squads in Odisha police were engaged in altogether 613 cases involving theft, robbery and murder across the state in 2016. Of the total number of cases, police had cracked 187 cases.