State Government to provide insurance cover for 7 major crops

Bhubaneswar: The claim ratio under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Odisha has been raised to 80 per cent during the Kharif-2016 season for major crops as a result of constant follow up and extension activities at the ground level.

The State Government has decided to include seven major crops – paddy, groundnut, cotton, turmeric, ginger, red-gram (arhar) and maize – under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) during 2017 kharif season.

This was decided at the State Level Coordination (SLC) committee meeting on crop insurance held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi in Secretariat here.

Five crops – paddy, groundnut, cotton, ginger and turmeric were included under PMFBY in kharif-2016. The new crop insurance scheme of the NDA Government at Centre was implemented in the State in last kharif season.

A total of 17.63 lakh farmers cultivating around 12.57 lakh hectares of land were brought into the insurance fold. A total sum of `68,881.61 crore was insured for the farmers. Around `530 crore were paid as premium to the insurance companies.

