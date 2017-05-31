State Government orders for CB probe into KCC Bank fraud

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday ordered for a Crime Branch (CB) probe into the alleged scam in farmers’ loan and crop insurance and directed to recover the looted money from the immoral officials involved in the embezzlement.

The decision has been taken after it was found that the officials of cooperative banks operating in four districts of the state under Koraput Central Cooperative (KCC) Bank had embezzled money by carrying out fake transactions.

Odisha Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro said all the three officers have been charged with fraud allegations have got promotions.

“The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of CB has been ordered to investigate into the matter and suspension orders have also been issued against the three officials. Besides clarification has been sought from the officials who carried out the promotions”, Patro said.