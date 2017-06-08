State Government nods for 47 farm projects under RKVY

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday granted approval for 47 projects in agriculture, food production and allied sectors for implementation under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) during 2017-18.

The State level sanctioning committee of RKVY under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi examined 50 project proposals and sanctioned 47 projects involving investment of around Rs 150 crore, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Manoj Ahuja told media after the meeting.

The major projects sanctioned include crop insurance decision support system with technology application, setting up of State bio-pesticide laboratory, biological control laboratory, establishment of mini soil testing laboratory, renovation of seed testing laboratory, e-paste surveillance and management of vegetable crop.

Project proposals for developing modern wholesale markets at Mohura near Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and establishment of an operational blood bank for cattle in the State were also approved.

Alternate seed system for rain-fed crops, cold store centric potato incentivisation programme, development of tanks and ponds for intensive aquaculture, establishment of multiplication centre and hatchery for producing genetically improved Tilapia fish which would provide more income to small scale farmers are the other projects approved by the committee.

The State has so far implemented 615 major projects under RKVY since inception of the scheme in 2007-08. Of these, 379 projects have been completed and the remaining 236 are in different stages of implementation, Ahuja said.

The scheme is run with funding support from the Centre and State on 60:40 ratio.

For the current fiscal, the Centre has allocated Rs 205.19 crore against which the State government has provided Rs 136.79 crore.

Official sources said the State government has made budgetary provision of Rs 707.55 crore for the scheme for 2017-18.