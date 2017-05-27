State Government to launch week-long anti-tobacco campaign

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to create mass awareness on ill-effects of tobacco, the State Government has decided to observe No Tobacco Week from May 31.

A high level meeting led by Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Friday has directed officials to initiate a week-long awareness campaign across the state.

The coming Patha Utsav (street fest) will also be observed with theme ‘No Tobacco Day’ on June 4 in the capital city.

“However, police and safety officers have been conducting raids to check the unlawful manufacturing and sale of tobacco products, Excise officials will also be entrusted with powers to carry out the same”, Jena said.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), about 10 lakh tobacco users killed in the country every year.