State Government hikes monthly pension of freedom fighters

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to enhance the monthly pension of freedom fighters of the State on Friday.

As per a notification from the Chief Minister Office (CMO), the CM has decided to implement the increased pension with retrospective effect from April 2017 and the Finance Department has been issued directive accordingly.

The State Government has hiked monthly pension of jailed freedom fighters and pensioners receiving Central pension as well from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 while those freedom fighters, who were not incarcerated and those took part in ‘Goa Mukti Andolan’, will also now receive an enhanced monthly pension of Rs 9,000 instead of Rs 5,000.

Patnaik also decided to augment the State Token Pension amount from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000, as the per CMO press note.

It may be noted that, the State Government had last effected hike in the pension of freedom fighters in 2013.