State Government forms team to verify onion distress

Bhubaneswar: Amid clash between opposition and ruling-BJD over onion distress, the State Government on Wednesday has constituted a three-member team to make field study to verify the fact and report to the government on onion distress sale.

The team comprising of officials from Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Horticulture departments and MarkFed will visit Bolangir and Kalahandi districts to verify allegations of distress sale of onions, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Naranyan Patro said.

The Minister said the team has been directed to find out the reason of distress sale when the retail price of onion in the market is Rs 14 per kg.

The BJP has alleged that farmers are resorting to distress sale due to lack of storage facilities and are forced to sell their produce at `3-4 per kg in Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Deogarh districts.

The State Government will take necessary measures to help onion farmers after getting the report from the team. “If required, we will write to the Centre to procure onions from farmers through Nafed,” Patro said.